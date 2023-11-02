November 2, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Producing stronger, tougher silk by feeding silkworms with rare earth ion-modified diets

by Science China Press

Highly strong and tough silk by feeding silkworms with rare earth ion-modified diets
On the above, the rare earth solution was sprayed on mulberry, which was fed to silkworm to spun reinforced silk fibers. On the below, it illustrates the ion−dipole and cation−π interaction between rare earth ions and silk. Credit: Science China Press

A research team led by Dr. Yingying Zhang (Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University) devised a scheme utilizing silkworms to produce strong, tough silk through feeding them with rare earth ion-modified diets. The rare earth ions can be incorporated into silk fibroin through feeding. And the incorporated ions are capable of forming ion-dipole and cation-π interactions with silk fibroin. These interactions are promising to tune the structures of silk to enhance its mechanical performance.

Spectra analysis confirmed the successful incorporation of into , and their chemical interactions. Morphological and demonstrated that rare earth ions reduced the diameter of silkworm silk fibers, while increasing the amorphous component content and crystalline orientation.

These chemical interactions and structural evolutions contributed to the mechanical improvement of silk fibers. The average values for , Young's modulus, and toughness reached 0.85 ± 0.07 GPa, 18.0 ± 1.5 GPa, and 156 ± 13 MJ m−3, respectively, and maximum values reached 0.97 ± 0.04 GPa, 19.0 ± 1.5 GPa, and 188 ± 19 MJ m−3. The comprehensive mechanical performance of this silk is comparable to spider dragline silk, and superior to that of silk modified by other functional materials.

This work provides a simple, efficient, and scalable strategy to prepare super strong and tough silkworm silk fibers. And the as-obtained silk fiber are potential candidates for medical treatment, aerospace, and sports applications.

The work is published in the journal Science Bulletin.

Highly strong and tough silk by feeding silkworms with rare earth ion-modified diets
On the above, the strength, modulus, and toughness increased with the mass ration of rare earth ions. On the below, the comprehensive mechanical performance of rare earth ion-modified silk is superior to that of silk modified by other functional materials. Credit: Science China Press

More information: Haojie Lu et al, Highly strong and tough silk by feeding silkworms with rare earth ion-modified diets, Science Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2023.09.032

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Producing stronger, tougher silk by feeding silkworms with rare earth ion-modified diets (2023, November 2) retrieved 2 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-stronger-tougher-silk-silkworms-rare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Spider silk is spun by silkworms for the first time, offering a green alternative to synthetic fibers
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Oct 29, 2023

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Oct 27, 2023

Would Products Manufactured in U.S. be Safe from Carcinogens?

Oct 24, 2023

Bone conduction -- can the sound be heard in the inner ear?

Oct 24, 2023

BMD by DEXA = real bone strength?

Oct 23, 2023

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 21, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)