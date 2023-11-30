It's going to be an especially risky fire season for much of Eastern and Central Australia, says report

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

AFAC, the National Council for fire and emergency services, has released the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2023.

The Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2023 serves as a strong reminder to communities and businesses across the country to prepare for bushfire and monitor local conditions.

Australia has experienced record-breaking dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures during early spring, with hot and dry conditions expected to persist into the new year for many locations.

Abundant vegetation growth supported by previous La Niña rainfall will continue to dry throughout summer, increasing the flammability of fuel loads. This includes some areas burnt during the 2019-20 season.

These factors are driving an increased risk of fire for large areas of Queensland, NSW, and NT, as well as locations in Tasmania, Victoria, SA, and WA.

AFAC CEO Rob Webb said, "An increased risk of bushfire makes it even more important for you to take action. Wherever you live, work or visit this summer, know where to find bushfire information, prepare your property, and talk to your family and friends about what you will do in an emergency. Your local fire agency is the perfect place to find out exactly how to stay safe this summer."

"Australian fire agencies have had a busy start to the bushfire season, with many working in their communities and across state borders to respond to bushfires. Communities can stay safer and support our fire agencies by being prepared for bushfires this summer."

State and territory fire authorities will continue to monitor local bushfire conditions closely through summer. Communities should stay informed and prepared and check official sources for advice and warnings.

Fire potential can vary greatly, even at a smaller scale, between bordering states and territories. Each state and territory's assessment takes into account different land use types and vegetation types. This is influenced by different forecasts for temperature and rainfall over these regions.

More information: Report: Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2023

