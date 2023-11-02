November 2, 2023

Image: Nighttime on the East Coast

by NASA

Nighttime on the East Coast
Credit: NASA/Jasmin Moghbeli

While aboard the International Space Station on Oct. 26, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli captured the city lights of the northeastern United States and major urban areas including Long Island, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

At the time of this photograph, the orbital lab was 262 miles above Maine. In 24 hours, the makes 16 orbits of Earth, traveling through 16 sunrises and sunsets. To find out where the ISS is and when you can see it in your area, check out the Spot the Station site.

Provided by NASA

Load comments (0)