Image: Full moon over Newfoundland

May 10, 2018 by Mark Garcia, NASA
Full moon over Newfoundland
Credit: NASA

The crew of the International Space Station snapped this image of the full Moon on April 30, 2018, as the station orbited off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The station orbits 220 miles, or 354 kilometers, above the Earth, completing one trip around the globe every 92 minutes.

Cruising along at 17,200 miles, or 27,700 kilometers per hour, the astronauts experience 15 or 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.

