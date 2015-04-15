Sunrise through the solar arrays

August 1, 2017
Credit: NASA

On July 26, 2017, a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station took this photograph of one of the 16 sunrises they experience every day, as the orbiting laboratory travels around Earth. One of the solar panels that provides power to the station is seen in the upper left.

The station's produce more power than it needs at one time for station systems and experiments.

When the station is in sunlight, about 60 percent of the electricity that the solar arrays generate is used to charge the station's batteries.

The batteries power the station when it is not in the sun.

Image: Sunrise with solar array

December 12, 2016

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency captured this photograph from the International Space Station on Nov. 25, 2016, and shared it on social media.

Image: Space station flyover of Hurricane Matthew

October 7, 2016

The International Space Station has tracked Hurricane Matthew all week, providing images and video from low Earth orbit as the storm hit the Caribbean Sea and made its way towards Florida.

Image: HTV-6 cargo craft approaches space station

December 14, 2016

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA shared this photograph of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-6) as it approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016, ...

Image: Intense star formation in the Westerhout 43 region

August 1, 2017

Hidden from our sight, the Westerhout 43 star-forming region is revealed in full glory in this far-infrared image from ESA's Herschel space observatory. This giant cloud, where a multitude of massive stars come to life in ...

An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit

July 31, 2017

Proxima b, an Earth-size planet right outside our solar system in the habitable zone of its star, may not be able to keep a grip on its atmosphere, leaving the surface exposed to harmful stellar radiation and reducing its ...

Astronomers discover 'heavy metal' supernova rocking out

July 31, 2017

Many rock stars don't like to play by the rules, and a cosmic one is no exception. A team of astronomers has discovered that an extraordinarily bright supernova occurred in a surprising location. This "heavy metal" supernova ...

