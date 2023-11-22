November 22, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Iguana invasion: Thailand rounds up rogue reptiles

Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said 134 iguanas had been captured in Lopburi alone
Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said 134 iguanas had been captured in Lopburi alone.

Thailand has captured more than 150 rogue iguanas that were rampaging through the countryside, raiding farms and damaging the local environment, officials said.

The lizards are not native to the kingdom, hailing originally from Central and South America, but are increasingly popular as pets in Thailand.

Environmental concerns have been raised over the activities of the herbivorous lacertilians, which are thought to be pets that have either escaped or been deliberately released into the wild.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) said Tuesday that 134 iguanas had been captured in Pattana Nikom district, Lopburi, around 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Bangkok.

A further six were discovered in Udon Thani, in the country's northeast, and 23 more elsewhere in Thailand.

"Many iguanas have been living in the wild in Lopburi province and destroying farmers' agricultural produce," a DNP statement said.

"The rapidly increasing number has affected the environment and ecology systems, causing problems to local people."

The cold-blooded captives—which can grow to more than 1.5 meters (five feet) long—will be kept at wildlife centers including one in Nakhon Nayok, northeast of Bangkok.

Iguanas are not indigenenous to Thailand but have been increasingly popular as pets
Iguanas are not indigenenous to Thailand but have been increasingly popular as pets.

The department also said around 260 people across 61 provinces have informed that they own iguanas—more than 3,600 lizards in total.

Earlier in the week, officials banned the import of the scaly creatures over .

Authorities said violators will face a maximum of 10 years in jail and a fine of up to one million baht.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Iguana invasion: Thailand rounds up rogue reptiles (2023, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-iguana-invasion-thailand-rounds-rogue.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Experts estimate endangered Galapagos pink iguana population at 211
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Nov 20, 2023

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

Nov 19, 2023

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 16, 2023

CRISPR treatment has been greenlit in UK in global first (for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia)

Nov 16, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Nov 13, 2023

How New York City is getting rid of Rats

Nov 9, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)