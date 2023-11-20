November 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Exploring policies to reduce child poverty and child maltreatment

by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

child poverty
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study, researchers have conducted a scoping review of previous studies to explore the effects of policy changes on child poverty rates. The study conducted an empirical analysis to estimate the relationship between child poverty rates and child maltreatment report (CMR) rates using national county-level data.

The findings highlight the significant impact of policy changes on , with a focus on key policies such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC), Child Tax Credit (CTC), allowance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and housing voucher. Among these, the study identifies the most influential policies, such as a child allowance and a fully refundable Child Tax Credit, demonstrating substantial indirect effects but also .

The research emphasizes that despite the potential costs of implementing certain policies, the benefits of reducing child maltreatment rates outweigh the associated expenses. The indirect effects of policy changes, mediated through child poverty rates, present a promising strategy for addressing child maltreatment.

The study is published in the journal Children and Youth Services Review.

More information: Hyunil Kim et al, Policies to reduce child poverty and child maltreatment: A scoping review and preliminary estimates of indirect effects, Children and Youth Services Review (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.childyouth.2023.107311

Provided by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Citation: Exploring policies to reduce child poverty and child maltreatment (2023, November 20) retrieved 20 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-exploring-policies-child-poverty-maltreatment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Anti-poverty policies can reduce reports of child neglect
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

9 hours ago

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and song?

10 hours ago

Metal, Rock, Instrumental Rock and Fusion

Nov 18, 2023

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Nov 18, 2023

The Origin of Me and Bobby McGee

Nov 18, 2023

21st Century Music

Nov 17, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)