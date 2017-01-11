January 11, 2017

America's best child poverty-fighting program? It's spelled EITC

by University of California - Berkeley

America’s best child poverty-fighting program? It’s spelled EITC
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research from UC Berkeley shows that the Earned Income Tax Credit is the most effective poverty-fighting program for children in the U.S, and encourages families to work more because it rewards additional earnings.

The work by Berkeley professor of economics and public policy Hilary Hoynes and others, which assesses the impacts of anti-poverty programs, is highlighted in a policy brief for the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

"This is the first assessment of both the direct and indirect impact of the EITC on poverty. We show that the true anti-poverty effects of the EITC have been underestimated by up to 50 percent," said Hoynes.

The brief shows how the EITC is improving maternal health, leading to fewer high school dropouts, and has dramatically increased employment among single mothers.

"The gains in income for poor families lead to improvements seen in the longer term, including child cognitive and educational outcomes," said Hoynes.

The EITC, a federal for low-and middle-income working people that rewards and offsets payroll and , along with the Child Tax Credit, lifted 9.2 million Americans—including 4.8 million children—out of poverty in 2015.

More information: The Earned Income Tax Credit: a key policy to support families facing wage stagnation. irle.berkeley.edu/the-earned-i … ing-wage-stagnation/

Provided by University of California - Berkeley

Citation: America's best child poverty-fighting program? It's spelled EITC (2017, January 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-america-child-poverty-fighting-eitc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Earned Income Tax Credit makes for healthier newborns, study finds
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

12 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

17 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)