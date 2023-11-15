November 15, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazilian wetlands

Smoke clouds billow over Brazil's Pantanal wetlands
Smoke clouds billow over Brazil's Pantanal wetlands.

The Pantanal wetlands in western Brazil are famed as a paradise of biodiversity, but these days they have enormous clouds of smoke billowing over them, as raging wildfires reduce vast expanses to scorched earth.

Known for its lush landscapes and vibrant wildlife, including jaguars, caimans, macaws and monkeys, the Pantanal is home to the world's biggest tropical wetlands and, in normal times, a thriving ecotourism industry.

But in recent weeks it has been ravaged by fires that are threatening its iconic wildlife, as Brazil suffers through a southern hemisphere spring of droughts and .

There were 2,387 fires in the Pantanal in the first 13 days of November, an increase of more than 1,000 percent from the entire month of November 2022, according to satellite monitoring by Brazilian space research agency INPE.

"The situation is completely out of control. And between the and the wind, it's only going to get worse," says biologist Gustavo Figueiroa, 31, head of the environmental group SOS Pantanal.

"The Pantanal is a region that's used to fires. Normally, it regenerates naturally. But this many fires isn't normal."

The Pantanal sits at the southern edge of the Amazon rainforest, stretching from Brazil into Bolivia and Paraguay across more than 170,000 square kilometers (65,000 square miles).

Weeks of wildfires have devastated the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetlands
Weeks of wildfires have devastated the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetlands.

It has been hit hard by drought this year, with normally flooded areas reduced to shriveled ponds.

At one such spot along the dirt highway across the region, the 150-kilometer (95-mile) "Transpantaneira," a small group of caimans can be seen trying to swim in the shallow water.

Nearby, the corpse of another sits rotting on the bank.

Elsewhere, a dead porcupine lays on a carpet of ash in the charred remains of what was once a forest.

"It probably died of ," says veterinarian Aracelli Hammann, who is volunteering with a wildlife rescue group.

They made the grim find in the Encontro das Aguas park, home to the world's largest jaguar population.

Nearly one-third of the park has been hit by fires in the past month, according to environmental group ICV.

The other main front that firefighters are battling is in the Pantanal National Park to the southwest, where fires have burned 24 percent of the surface area.

  • Veterinarian Aracelli Hammann holds a dead porcupine killed in the fires
    Veterinarian Aracelli Hammann holds a dead porcupine killed in the fires.
  • A dead caiman killed in the fires ravaging the Pantanal
    A dead caiman killed in the fires ravaging the Pantanal.
  • A kingfisher sits on a branch of a scorched tree
    A kingfisher sits on a branch of a scorched tree.
  • Volunteers leave food for animals affected by the fires
    Volunteers leave food for animals affected by the fires.

Figueiroa warns the two fire fronts "are about to merge."

Exacerbating the situation, firefighters face huge logistical battles, given that many hard-hit areas are only reachable by boat.

'Domino effect'

Experts say the fires are mainly caused by human activity, especially burning land to clear it for farming.

Climate conditions have only made things worse.

Experts say even when animals survive the flames, they risk starvation.

"We've seen a range of dead animals, including insects, reptiles, amphibians, , which are unable to flee," says Figueiroa.

"They're part of an invisible food chain, and each death has a domino effect, reaching all the way up to the apex predator, the jaguar."

In a clearing, a group of monkeys rushes to devour bananas and eggs left for them by volunteers.

"We call it 'gray hunger'—when reduces all the vegetation to ashes and there are no natural food sources left in the area for animals that survive the flames," says Jennifer Larreia, 33, head of animal rescue group E o Bicho.

In 2020, when wildfires also devastated the region, her organization provided 300 tonnes of fruit for animals in five months.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: 'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazilian wetlands (2023, November 15) retrieved 15 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-endanger-wildlife-brazilian-wetlands.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Desperate race against fires in world's biggest tropical wetlands
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

20 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Nov 12, 2023

Mt St Helens - More than 400 earthquakes, yet no imminent eruption

Nov 10, 2023

Rare 5.3 Mag earthquake jolts West Texas

Nov 9, 2023

M7.1 Earthquake, Banda Sea, Indonesia aftershocks

Nov 8, 2023

Why is keeping tap water turned on considered wastage?

Nov 7, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)