Video: Why you can't recycle your pants—until now

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Have you ever actually recycled a pair of pants or an old T-shirt?

You might be able to soon.

Lots of clothing is made from cotton and polyester fibers interwoven so closely that it's impossible to separate them without destroying the cotton.

In this episode, George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve that problem, potentially changing the way we use and get rid of our clothes.