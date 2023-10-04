October 4, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: Why you can't recycle your pants—until now

by American Chemical Society

Why you can't recycle your pants — until now (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Have you ever actually recycled a pair of pants or an old T-shirt?

You might be able to soon.

Lots of clothing is made from cotton and polyester fibers interwoven so closely that it's impossible to separate them without destroying the cotton.

In this episode, George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve that problem, potentially changing the way we use and get rid of our clothes.

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: Why you can't recycle your pants—until now (2023, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-video-recycle-pantsuntil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Reusing 1 kg of clothing saves 25 kg of CO2, study finds
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NMR Spectrum - expected triplets appear as singlets

Oct 2, 2023

How can I compute energy from a protein PDB file?

Oct 2, 2023

Is there an acid that could dissolve Aluminium & leave Copper alone?

Oct 1, 2023

Trying to impress my 8th grade students, made some unknown stuff

Sep 29, 2023

Why does temperature fall in endothermic process in adiabatic system?

Sep 28, 2023

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 28, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)