October 11, 2023

Swans in Florida that date to Queen Elizabeth II gift are rounded up for their annual physicals

Steve Platt, right, and Steve Williams prepare to catch a swan for medical examinations on Lake Morton during the 43rd annual swan roundup Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England gifted the original pair of swans to the city back in 1957. Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A flock of swans that grew from a gift nearly 70 years ago from Queen Elizabeth II has been rounded up in Florida to ensure they are all healthy.

On Tuesday, there were 50 collected in Lakeland, which is east of Tampa. Park supervisor Steve Williams said the birds are a cherished part of the city.

"I mean, they are a city icon. They are. And we take very good care of them," he said.

The each fall enables to conduct health examinations of the city-owned swans, with those scheduled for Wednesday morning. Lakeland's swans are descended from a pair of mute swans given by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

The goal is to keep them all in good shape, said veterinarian Price Dickson.

"Tomorrow we will be taking all of these swans one by one and giving each of them a , weighing them, checking for any infections, any wounds, any problems that would need to be addressed," Dixon said.

The city has conducted the annual wellness checkups since 1980.

    Steve Platt catches a swan with a net for medical examinations during the 43rd annual swan roundup on Lake Morton Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England gifted the original pair of swans to the city back in 1957. Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
    A pair of swans glide across Lake Morton during the 43rd annual swan roundup Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England gifted the swans to the city back in 1957. Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
    Michael Marotz, right, and Stan Derby prepares to put a swan in a pen for medical examinations on Lake Morton during the 43rd annual swan roundup Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England gifted the original pair of swans to the city back in 1957. Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
    Steve Williams puts a swan in a pen on Lake Morton before medical examinations during the 43rd annual swan roundup Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England gifted the original pair of swans to the city back in 1957. Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
    Freshly caught swans are shown in a pen on Lake Morton before medical examinations during the 43rd annual swan roundup Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England gifted the original pair of swans to the city back in 1957. Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

