November 19, 2020

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

Bruges muncipal workers transfered the city's swans from the canals to a protected aviary
Bruges muncipal workers transfered the city's swans from the canals to a protected aviary

The medieval Belgian city of Bruges has rounded up dozens of the swans that glide through its picturesque canals to shelter them from the spread of bird flu.

France, the Netherlands and Denmark have already begun chicken culls after cases of the virus, and Belgium has detected an outbreak among wild birds.

Protective measures have been taken in poultry farms, but the situation is more complicated in Bruges, where the swans are usually free to roam.

"All the swans have to be taken, and it is not so easy to take them." mayor Dirk De fauw told AFP.

"We have to take the swans out of the free spaces of the city and keep them safe in a place where they can hide from birds coming from everywhere and birds who are sick."

The city prepared for the operation by halting feeding the swans for five days.

When grain was finally produced, municipal workers pounced and bagged the birds for transport to a protected reserve.

The swans belong to the city but in normal times are free to roam the medieval canals and charm tourists
The swans belong to the city but in normal times are free to roam the medieval canals and charm tourists

Explore further

Bird flu fears: Dutch farms ordered to keep poultry indoors

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu (2020, November 19) retrieved 19 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-bruges-canal-swans-bird-flu.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Informative paper on Flu Vaccines

15 hours ago

Nice news for a change? How to turn back your life 25 years

16 hours ago

What makes it so hard to find a cure for the Corona virus?

16 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Nov 17, 2020

At what level is radiation totally safe for our body?

Nov 17, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Nov 16, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments