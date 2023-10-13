October 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Solid-phase reversible immobilization beads for rDNA high-throughput sequencing library construction

by Compuscript Ltd

Solid-phase reversible immobilization beads for rDNA high-throughput sequencing library construction
Box plot of recovery rates with different SPRI bead ratios. The x-axis represents the initial sample amount, the y-axis represents the recovery rate, and the boxes depict the recovery rate of DNA with different SPRI bead ratios, with other conditions held constant. Credit: Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0007

Solid-phase reversible immobilization (SPRI) beads are widely used for high-throughput sequencing library construction to purify and recover nucleic acids. A new study published in Zoonoses has investigated the effects of SPRI bead ratio, incubation time, and elution time on nucleic acid recovery during full-length 16S rDNA high-throughput sequencing library construction.

The effects of different SPRI bead ratios, incubation times, and elution times were compared for three different initial sample amounts. An L9(33) orthogonal experiment was designed to determine the optimal combination of these factors.

The incubation time of three factors including SPRI beads ratio, incubation time, and elution time had a statistically significant effect on the recovery rate for the initial sample amount of 1,500 ng and 3,000 ng. The orthogonal experiment results indicated that incubation time had the greatest impact among the three factors.

Incubation time significantly influences recovery rate in full-length 16S rDNA sequencing library construction. The use of 0.8× SPRI beads, 15 minutes of incubation, and 10 minutes of elution resulted in the highest recovery rate. SPRI offer a viable method for recovering full-length 16S rDNA amplicons.

More information: Yinmei Li et al, Optimizing the Use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization Beads for High-Throughput Full-Length 16S rDNA Sequencing Library Construction, Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0007

Provided by Compuscript Ltd

Citation: Solid-phase reversible immobilization beads for rDNA high-throughput sequencing library construction (2023, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-solid-phase-reversible-immobilization-beads-rdna.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

COVID virus' incubation time gets shorter with each new variant
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it me or do florists not understand geometry?

Oct 12, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Oct 11, 2023

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)