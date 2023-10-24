October 24, 2023 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Odd elasticity helps sperm skirt Newton's third law of motion

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Odd elasticity helps sperm skirt Newton's third law of motion
Flagellar waveforms and odd-bending modulus along stable limit cycle in data-driven human sperm model. (a) Superposed waveforms for a simulated sperm flagellum during one beat cycle with its left end initially located at (x,y)=(0,0). (b) Real and imaginary parts of the odd-bending modulus. Credit: PRX Life (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PRXLife.1.023002

A trio of fluid dynamics and mathematical modelers at Kyoto University has discovered how sperm and other tiny creatures are able to skirt Newton's third law of motion. In their paper published in the journal PRX Life, Kenta Ishimoto, Clément Moreau and Kento Yasuda describe how they analyzed the movement of algae and sperm cells to learn more about how they move so easily through a fluid.

Newton's third law of motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Physics students see the law in action by conducting experiments that involve knocking objects together, such as marbles. In the real world, Newton's third law of motion is often skirted by creatures that have evolved in ways that allow them to conserve energy, which in turn means they do not need as much food to survive.

In this new effort, the researchers noticed that some algae and seem to move through their respective fluids with less effort than should be necessary. Such fluids, they note, are typically viscous, which means it requires effort to swim through them. To find out how small cells do it, the team took a close look at them in action.

In studying the of Chlamydomonas algae and human under a microscope, the researchers discovered that both use to mobilize. The hairlike appendages make wave-like movements, effectively pushing and pulling them through their liquid surroundings. Such movements, the researchers note, should result in reactions from the due to Newton's third law that would greatly slow progress. But that was not the case.

As a sperm swam, they found, it wagged its flagella, as expected. But the team also found that the flagella whipped about in a way that did not lose much energy to the liquid, due to what the research team describe as "odd elasticity." By bending in tiny ways in response to recourse from the liquid, the flagella were able to avert an equal and opposite reaction, thereby conserving the energy of their owner.

More information: Kenta Ishimoto et al, Odd Elastohydrodynamics: Non-Reciprocal Living Material in a Viscous Fluid, PRX Life (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PRXLife.1.023002

Journal information: PRX Life

© 2023 Science X Network

Citation: Odd elasticity helps sperm skirt Newton's third law of motion (2023, October 24) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-odd-elasticity-sperm-skirt-newton.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sperm swimming is caused by the same patterns that are believed to dictate zebra stripes
74 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

De Broglie Wavelength at rest: λ = h/p = h/0 when v=0?

5 hours ago

Question about electromagnetics (waves and particles)

Oct 25, 2023

Which science communicator do you find to maintain the most accuracy?

Oct 24, 2023

Can the 3D Ising model be considered solved?

Oct 21, 2023

Are there any unsolved physics problems?

Oct 20, 2023

Questions about deriving generic equations/laws from specific equations/laws

Oct 14, 2023

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (3)