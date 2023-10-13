October 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Organic nitrogen aerosol is an important contributor to global atmospheric nitrogen deposition, finds study

by Science China Press

Organic nitrogen aerosol is an important contributor to global atmospheric nitrogen deposition
The global atmospheric total nitrogen (TN) deposition flux and the contributions of different N components as simulated by this study. Credit: Science China Press

New research emphasizes the previously underestimated significance of atmospheric ON aerosol depositions on ecosystems. Additionally, the ecological effects of ON aerosol depositions are anticipated to increase due to global warming and the decrease in nitrogen oxide emissions from human activities.

The study was led by Dr. Yumin Li of Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech), in collaboration with Professor Tzung-May Fu's team at SUSTech and Professor Jian Zhen Yu's team at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The research is published in the journal National Science Review.

Atmospheric deposition of organic nitrogen (ON) plays a crucial role in the . Surface measurements showed that 2% to 70% of the local atmospheric deposition flux of total nitrogen was organic. However, previous models have largely neglected the spatial and chemical variations of atmospheric ON, leading to inadequate assessment of its global impacts.

The scientists from SUSTech and HKUST developed a comprehensive global model of atmospheric gaseous and particulate ON, incorporating the latest knowledge on emissions and secondary formations. Their simulated surface concentrations of atmospheric particulate ON (ONp) were highly consistent with global observations, a feat that had not been achieved previously. In addition, their simulated atmospheric deposition flux aligned with global observations within an order of magnitude.

The scientists estimated that the global atmospheric ON deposition was 26 Tg N yr-1. This majority of this deposition (23 Tg N yr-1) occurred in the form of ON aerosol and accounted for 19% of the global atmospheric total N deposition (124 Tg N yr-1). The main sources of ON aerosols were wildfires, ocean emissions, and secondary formation.

"Our simulation showed that the deposition of ON aerosol from the atmosphere is a crucial external source of nitrogen to nitrogen-limited ecosystems worldwide, such as the , tundras, and the Arctic Ocean," Fu says.

In a future warming climate, wildfires will likely become more frequent and intense. Climate warming will also lead to surface ocean stratification, making atmospheric ON deposition an increasingly important source of nitrogen to these ecosystems. "We need to further examine the environmental impacts of atmospheric ON aerosol and how those impacts respond to ."

More information: Yumin Li et al, Dissecting the contributions of organic nitrogen aerosols to global atmospheric nitrogen deposition and implications for ecosystems, National Science Review (2023). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwad244

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Organic nitrogen aerosol is an important contributor to global atmospheric nitrogen deposition, finds study (2023, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-nitrogen-aerosol-important-contributor-global.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ammonia has been missing in portraying air pollution impacts
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M6.3 South of Australia

5 hours ago

RIP Jason Morgan, pioneer of the theory of plate tectonics, the basis of modern geology

Oct 12, 2023

Big Dust Storm in Egypt

Oct 11, 2023

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 27, 2023

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 26, 2023

Earth thermal feedback effects

Sep 18, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)