October 10, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study shows nanoclusters of insulin can control insulin activity

by Karolinska Institutet

Nanoclusters of insulin can control insulin activity
TEM and AFM imaging of NanoRods and insulin NanoRods. Credit: Nature Nanotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-023-01507-y

A study published in Nature Nanotechnology shows how nanoclusters of insulin can control insulin activity. The results can lead to new types of insulin drugs, senior author Ana Teixeira at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics (MBB) at Karolinska Institutet, says.

Diabetes has a high and increasing prevalence worldwide. Insulin replacement therapy helps patients keep their within an acceptable range, but it is still challenging to mimic the dynamics of endogenous release while avoiding dangerous hypoglycemia.

The study performed by Ana Teixeira's research team shows that it's possible to change the activity of insulin by assembling insulin into nanoclusters. The same concentration of insulin can have very different potency depending on how the nanoclusters are engineered.

"There is a need to find new ways to implement insulin replacement therapy. The results of our study can lead to new types of insulin drugs. We show a new way to deliver insulin that could lead to different dynamics of insulin action as well as the development of tissue-specific insulin variants," says principal researcher Ana Teixeira.

The research group performed super-resolution imaging studies on the spatial organization of insulin receptors at the , which guided the design of insulin nanoclusters. These were formed using DNA origami technology, where DNA acts as a platform to assemble the insulin molecules.

"This allowed us to control the number of insulin molecules in each but also their spatial organization with nanoscale precision. We analyzed the effects of different variants of insulin nanoclusters in adipose cells. Finally, we tested the effects of insulin nanoclusters in a zebrafish model of diabetes," Ana explains.

The research group will now further study the mechanisms of action of insulin nanoclusters.

"We will characterize insulin receptor nanoclusters in different tissues using and NanoDeep, a method we previously developed that uses DNA instead of light to detect the localization of proteins in cells, as is the case in conventional microscopy. We aim to use these data to guide the design of insulin nanoclusters that target specific tissues," says Ana.

More information: Joel Spratt et al, Multivalent insulin receptor activation using insulin–DNA origami nanostructures, Nature Nanotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-023-01507-y

Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by Karolinska Institutet

Citation: Study shows nanoclusters of insulin can control insulin activity (2023, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-nanoclusters-insulin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

FDA clears first smartphone app to deliver insulin doses
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

12 hours ago

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

Microglia and myelin's role in Alzheimer’s disease

Sep 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)