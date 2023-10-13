Lanthanide-doped KMgF₃ upconversion nanoparticles for photon avalanche luminescence

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Nano Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02377

Lanthanide (Ln3+)-doped photon avalanche (PA) upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) can be applied in super-resolution bioimaging, miniaturized lasers, single-molecule tracking and quantum optics.

However, it remains challenging to realize photon avalanche in colloidal Ln3+-doped UCNPs at room temperature due to the deleterious quenching effect associated with surface and lattice OH– defects.

A research group led by Prof. Chen Xueyuan from the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a novel approach based on the pyrolysis of KHF 2 for controlled synthesis of Ln3+-doped KMgF 3 UCNPs, which can effectively protect Ln3+ from luminescence quenching by surface and internal OH– defects, and thereby boost upconversion luminescence.

The study was published in Nano Letters on Sept. 8.

The researchers demonstrated that the KHF 2 precursor could effectively prevent the generation of OH– defects during the growth of UCNPs, which resulted in highly efficient upconversion luminescence in Yb3+/Er3+ and Yb3+/Ho3+ co-doped KMgF 3 UCNPs, with upconversion quantum yields of ～3.8% and ～1.1%, respectively, under 980 nm excitation at a power density of 20 W cm-2.

Specifically, due to the suppressed OH– defects and enhanced cross-relaxation rate between Tm3+ ions in the aliovalent Tm3+-doped system, the researchers realized efficient photon avalanche luminescence from Tm3+ at 802 nm in KMgF 3 : Tm3+ UCNPs upon 1,064 nm excitation at room temperature, with a giant nonlinearity of ～27.0, a photon avalanche rise time of 281 ms, and a threshold of 16.6 kW cm-2.

Additionally, the researchers revealed the distinctive advantages of KHF 2 for the controlled synthesis of KMgF 3 : Ln3+ UCNPs, which endowed the UCNPs with tunable size, improved crystallinity, a reduced number of surface and lattice defects (typically OH–), and concomitantly improved upconversion luminescence and near-infrared-II downshifting luminescence efficiencies.

This study provides an approach for the development of highly efficient photon avalanche UCNPs with huge nonlinearities through aliovalent Ln3+ doping and crystal lattice engineering.

More information: Meiran Zhang et al, Lanthanide-Doped KMgF3 Upconversion Nanoparticles for Photon Avalanche Luminescence with Giant Nonlinearities, Nano Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02377 Journal information: Nano Letters