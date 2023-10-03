October 3, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Indonesian city closes schools over peatland fire haze

Peatland fires have spread through Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, which neighbours Jambi province
Peatland fires have spread through Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, which neighbors Jambi province.

An Indonesian city with a population of hundreds of thousands has shut schools for three days because of haze caused by large peatland fires, its mayor said Tuesday.

A prolonged dry season has caused higher risks of wildfires on the archipelago nation's major islands, stoking fears of repeat haze-belching forest fires that have also affected neighboring Malaysia and Singapore in recent years.

The city of Jambi on the western island of Sumatra, which has a population of around 600,000, has forced students to from home over the toxic smog.

"The thick smog made us lay off students from preschool to junior high ," the city's mayor Syarif Fasha told reporters at Jambi city hall.

The school ban was from Monday to Wednesday, but would be extended if the haze continued, he said.

Authorities said the haze was caused by fires elsewhere, without specifying. Peatland fires have been raging in neighboring Palembang province for more than a month.

On Monday, air quality levels in Jambi reached 154 PM2.5— that can penetrate deep into the lungs—at "unhealthy" levels 11.4 times the annual air quality value set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The local government has also asked residents to wear masks and reduce outdoor activity as the air quality deteriorates.

It has been distributing masks on the street and at markets, according to an AFP journalist.

Schools in Palembang in South Sumatra and Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan—all affected by haze—have also shifted to online classes, according to local media reports.

Parents in Jambi said they agreed with the decision.

"The is dangerous for health," said 35-year-old office worker Kusnadi Putera.

"There are (of children at home), but we have got used to it since the pandemic."

Siti Jamilah, a 55-year-old housewife in Jambi, said she was avoiding leaving the house apart from trips to the market for food.

"The eyes feel sore, and the air smells like something is burning," she said.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Indonesian city closes schools over peatland fire haze (2023, October 3) retrieved 3 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-indonesian-city-schools-peatland-haze.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Firefighters battle peatland blazes as haze shrouds Indonesian city
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 27, 2023

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 26, 2023

Earth thermal feedback effects

Sep 18, 2023

What is the relationship between refraction and giant waves in Nazaré?

Sep 18, 2023

Hurricane Lee, Atlantic Ocean, September 2023

Sep 15, 2023

Wyllie time-average equation vs Gardner's equation vs RHG Equation for porosity

Sep 12, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)