September 15, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Firefighters battle peatland blazes as haze shrouds Indonesian city

The fire has burned through 75 hectares of peatland in the Ogan Ilir regency of South Sumatra province and around the toll road
The fire has burned through 75 hectares of peatland in the Ogan Ilir regency of South Sumatra province and around the toll road connecting it to the city of Palembang.

Firefighters on a western Indonesian island were battling large peatland fires on Friday that have covered Palembang, a city of nearly two million people, in a haze for weeks, officials said.

A prolonged dry season has caused higher risks of wildfires on the archipelago nation's major islands, stoking fears of repeat haze-belching forest fires that have also affected neighboring Malaysia and Singapore in recent years.

The has burned through 75 hectares of peatland in the Ogan Ilir regency of South Sumatra province and around the toll road connecting it to Palembang, head of Sumatra island's forest and land fire control Ferdian Krisnanto told AFP.

"That is our estimation because there were two big hotspots last night. (The burning area) could be bigger once we have validated it with ," said Krisnanto.

"From our observation, the peatland is most likely burned by someone".

The fires are often started illegally to quickly and cheaply clear land for cultivation—particularly for palm oil and pulpwood.

The latest fires, raging for around two weeks, have caused the sky in Palembang to become hazy and reduced visibility for residents, according to an AFP journalist.

The local Palembang administration and hospitals reported an increasing number of patients with respiratory infections, the majority of them children.

Winds also blew ash from the fires into the city, littering its streets and trees.

"I haven't let my child play outside recently because the fire has made the weather hotter," said 35-year-old mother Rudini, who like many Indonesians has one name. "I do not want him to get a nose bleed".

Satellite imagery seen by AFP shows multiple wildfire hotspots south of Palembang as of Friday.

Drained peatlands release such as into the atmosphere and produce parched areas that are prone to fires.

The fires in 2015 were among the deadliest on record, cloaking Southeast Asia in toxic smoke for weeks and causing many people to become ill, schools to close, and planes to be canceled.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Firefighters battle peatland blazes as haze shrouds Indonesian city (2023, September 15) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-firefighters-peatland-blazes-haze-shrouds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indonesian pulp mill causing huge environmental damage: activists
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)