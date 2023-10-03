October 3, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

written by researcher(s)

proofread

Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt

by Matteo Spagnolo, Brice Rea and Iestyn Barr, The Conversation

Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt
Credit: Mayumi.K.Photography/Shutterstock

Globally, there is about one volcano erupting each week. Volcanic unrest kills an average of 500 people every year and costs the global economy roughly US$7 billion (£5.7 billion). With one in 20 people living somewhere at risk of volcanic activity, every effort that can be made to improve the monitoring of volcanoes is important.

This is especially true for volcanoes covered by glaciers—roughly 18% of all volcanoes on Earth. When these erupt, the consequences can be among the deadliest of all .

The Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia killed nearly 25,000 people in 1985 when its eruption caused the near-instantaneous melting of overlying and snow, forming a deadly mix of water and eruptive material (mostly ash and gas) that hurtled down a populated valley at incredible speed. Glaciers on volcanoes are not only dangerous, they make monitoring volcanoes from the ground and from above using satellites particularly tricky.

Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt
The crater of Nevado del Ruiz in 2023. Credit: Portal Servicio Geológico Colombiano, CC BY-SA

Fortunately, in a new study, we found that these glaciers can offer clues about what's happening to the volcano below. This could help improve the monitoring of volcanoes that might erupt in the future.

Hotting up

Research has tentatively revealed that volcano temperatures change over time and increase towards an eruption. In some cases, these changes can be recorded over several years before visible unrest begins. It's possible to monitor this via satellite, but the signal can be masked by clouds or disrupted by the ice or snow sitting on top of a volcano.

Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt
Vaporised snow and ash combine during eruptions of ice-clad volcanoes. Credit: LukaKikina/Shutterstock

Although thought to move very slowly, glaciers are quite dynamic. These rivers of ice flow faster or slower depending on what's happening in their environment. This may come as no surprise—most glaciers around the world are now shrinking due to rising , and many will soon disappear.

But glaciers are sensitive to other changes too. For example, if a volcano's temperature increases over time, the glacier sitting on it will melt faster and shrink to higher elevations. We thought this shrinking might indicate that something is brewing in the volcano below, so we analyzed the elevation of 600 glaciers that either sat on or near (between 1km and 15km) 37 ice-clad volcanoes in South America using computer models.

Normally, elevation does not vary much from glacier to glacier within the same climate region. But our results showed that, in some cases, glacier elevation progressively decreases with distance from a volcano. In other words, glaciers further from a volcano tended to reach further down the mountain valley that hosted them.

The drop in glacier elevation moving away from a volcano can be as much as 600 meters. This is bigger than what we would expect to see with natural variation alone, especially for the relatively small glaciers we investigated.

A sign from below

Glaciers sitting on volcanoes are typically confined to (230 meters higher, on average) compared with those nearby. Most importantly, our study showed that this difference is linked to measured volcanic temperatures: volcanoes with higher measured temperatures hosted glaciers at particularly high elevations.

This is really exciting because it paves the way for using to improve volcano monitoring. If the elevation of a glacier on top of a volcano changes over a short period (five to ten years, say), and the speed of this change cannot be attributed to , it might signal a forthcoming period of volcanic unrest.

Glaciers sitting on volcanoes act as icy thermometers in volcano monitoring. This could help create early-warning systems capable of reducing the deadliness of erupting ice-clad volcanoes.

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt (2023, October 3) retrieved 3 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-glaciers-clues-volcano-erupt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Glaciers could provide powerful new volcano monitoring tool
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 27, 2023

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 26, 2023

Earth thermal feedback effects

Sep 18, 2023

What is the relationship between refraction and giant waves in Nazaré?

Sep 18, 2023

Hurricane Lee, Atlantic Ocean, September 2023

Sep 15, 2023

Wyllie time-average equation vs Gardner's equation vs RHG Equation for porosity

Sep 12, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)