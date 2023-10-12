October 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Chiral AuCu heterostructures with site-specific geometric control and tailored plasmonic chirality

by Science China Press

Chiral AuCu heterostructures with site-specific geometric control and tailored plasmonic chirality
Chiral AuCu heterostructures with site-specific geometric control and tailored plasmonic chirality. Credit: Science China Press

Artificially-engineered chiral materials with exceptional light-manipulating capabilities show significantly-enhanced chiroptical response and capability of light manipulation, which have emerged as a promising chiral platform for applications in biosensing, catalysis, and photonics.

Rational design and construction of chiral-achiral hybrid structures are of great importance to realize the multifunctional complex chiral structures toward emerging technological applications. However, significant challenges remain due to the lack of fine control over the .

To address the above challenges, Prof. Qingfeng Zhang's group from the College of Chemistry and Molecular Sciences at Wuhan University developed a general bottom-up synthetic strategy for the site-selective growth of Cu nanodomains on intrinsically chiral Au nanocrystals. This work was recently published in Science China Chemistry, titled "Chiral AuCu Heterostructures with Site-Specific Geometric Control and Tailored Plasmonic Chirality".

Interestingly, the team found that fine-tuning the concentrations and competition of surfactants enables the overgrowth of Cu nanodomains onto chiral Au nanoparticles in a site-specific manner achievable. The geometry-dependent optical and (CD) properties of chiral AuCu heterostructures were also experimentally and theoretically proved.

The site-specific geometric control of chiral heterostructures can be further simply extended to 2D and 1D chiral structures. By taking advantage of the galvanic replacement reactions, chiral heterostructures with increasing architectural complexity and compositional diversity were further achieved.

More importantly, it is envisioned that chiral AuCu heterostructures that integrate excellent plasmonic chirality with superior catalytical activities could potentially have promising applications in spin-polarized dependent and asymmetric nanocatalysis. Also, the controlled site-selective chiral growth may be extended to other metals and inorganic materials and represents a promising strategy to construct complex chiral hybrid nanostructures with multi-functionality.

More information: Guizeng Yang et al, Chiral AuCu heterostructures with site-specific geometric control and tailored plasmonic chirality, Science China Chemistry (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11426-023-1685-3

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Chiral AuCu heterostructures with site-specific geometric control and tailored plasmonic chirality (2023, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-chiral-aucu-heterostructures-site-specific-geometric.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Chiro-optical force observed at the nanoscale
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electrolysis: Dark blue oxide from steel?

12 hours ago

Light Heavy and Semiheavy Water Equilibrium

Oct 8, 2023

How do I synthesize Cedryl Acetate for perfumery?

Oct 6, 2023

NMR Spectrum - expected triplets appear as singlets

Oct 5, 2023

How can I compute energy from a protein PDB file?

Oct 2, 2023

Is there an acid that could dissolve Aluminium & leave Copper alone?

Oct 1, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)