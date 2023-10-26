October 26, 2023

Researchers advance high-temperature superconductivity in carbon materials

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers advance high-temperature superconductivity in carbon materials
The sketch of carbon-cage-network doped by metal. a–c) are corresponding to MC6 with Im3m space-group, while (d–f) are corresponding to MC10 with Fm3m space-group. (a) and (d) is the unit cell of MC6 and MC10, respectively. Others are supercell configurations. Credit: Advanced Science (2023). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202303639

In a study published in Advanced Science, researchers led by Prof. Zhong Guohua from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have made a prediction regarding superconductivity above 100 K within carbon-cage networks.

By utilizing first-principles calculations, they crafted carbides with the structural characteristics of carbon-cage networks, achieving robust electron-phonon coupling and surpassing the superconducting transition temperatures of conventional carbides like diamond, graphene, carbon nanotubes, and fullerene.

Recently, there has been a surge of interest in superconductivity within lightweight elemental compounds, particularly in the context of ambient-pressure . Carbon materials, as representative lightweight elemental compounds, are deemed the cornerstone of future materials.

Although superconductivity has been detected in certain carbon-based materials including diamond, graphene, carbon nanotubes, and fullerene, the superconducting transition temperatures (Tc) remain below the critical point of 77 K, the boiling point of liquid nitrogen.

To explore the development of carbon material superconductors with elevated Tc, researchers devised two novel carbon structures featuring cage-like networks. They meticulously investigated their superconductivity by introducing metal dopants. These cage units, C24 and C32, are interconnected through shared surfaces to create crystal structures.

High-throughput calculations have anticipated that these cage-like network structures can exhibit high-temperature superconductivity under when doped with metals. Notably, C24 cage network crystals doped with Na, Mg, Al, In, and Tl metals demonstrated high-temperature superconductivity surpassing 100 K. This not only outperformed the Tc of common carbon materials such as diamond, graphene, carbon nanotubes, and fullerene but also greatly exceeded the boiling point of liquid nitrogen.

Additionally, researchers unveiled that the coupling of cage structures plays a pivotal role, resulting in stronger electron-phonon interactions compared to other and leading to higher Tc. They found that the of carbides with cage networks is heavily dependent on the electronegativity and doping concentration of the introduced metals. Weaker electronegativity and higher doping concentration tend to yield higher Tc values.

"Our findings provide a promising way for the development of high-Tc superconductors. We anticipate that this work will inspire experimental and theoretical investigations into based on carbides," said Prof. Zhong.

More information: Yu‐Long Hai et al, Superconductivity Above 100 K Predicted in Carbon‐Cage Network, Advanced Science (2023). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202303639

Journal information: Advanced Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers advance high-temperature superconductivity in carbon materials (2023, October 26) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-advance-high-temperature-superconductivity-carbon-materials.html
New record set for highest elemental superconducting transition temperature
