September 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Composite 2D materials for fiber lasers show promise for ultrafast optics applications

by Frontiers Journals

Mixture of BP/SnSe2-PVA, showing different photoelectric charm
Mode-locked YDFL. Credit: Frontiers Journals

The formation of dissipative solitons is influenced by several factors, such as spectral filtering effects and Kerr nonlinear effects. This interaction leads to the possibility of mode locking over a wide range of parameters, generating pulses whose type and evolution are completely different from the conventional physical laws and optical properties, tolerating higher nonlinear effects and thus effectively avoiding the generation of pulse splitting. The physical laws and optical properties offer a major improvement over the conventional optical pulse.

Researchers led by Prof. Haikun Zhang at University of Jinan (UJN) designed for use two materials with different , BP and SnSe2, to assemble into a heterojunction by stacking them together using van der Waals forces, so that the materials can maintain their respective optical properties while achieving electron migration and inter band leap through interlayer coupling, thus achieving optical synergy, and the is further optimized for optoelectronic properties.

The work titled "Picosecond dissipative soliton generation from an ytterbium-doped fiber laser based on BP/SnSe2-PVA mixture saturable absorber" was published in Frontiers of Optoelectronics.

The composites were fabricated into saturable absorbers to be prepared as fiber lasers, showing the great potential of the composites composed of two 2D materials for ultrafast optics applications.

More information: Yuting Ouyang et al, Picosecond dissipative soliton generation from an ytterbium-doped fiber laser based on a BP/SnSe2-PVA mixture saturable absorber, Frontiers of Optoelectronics (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s12200-023-00074-3

Provided by Frontiers Journals

Citation: Composite 2D materials for fiber lasers show promise for ultrafast optics applications (2023, September 20) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-composite-2d-materials-fiber-lasers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Two types of ultrafast mode-locking operations generation from an Er-doped fiber laser based on germanene nanosheets
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

7 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

The double-slit experiment with a pit in the screen

Aug 19, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)