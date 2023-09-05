This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Targets of attack, May 2021 to June 2022. Sources: Factiva search, Twitter accounts of core backlash actors. Note: Blue = articles by core backlash actors (May 2021–March 2022); Orange = media articles with critique of policy (August 2021–June 2022); Gray = mentions of specific targets in Twitter accounts of core backlash actors (March–June 2022). Credit: Journal of Comparative Policy Analysis: Research and Practice (2023). DOI: 10.1080/13876988.2023.2242799

Professor Matthew Paterson, Stanley Wilshire and Dr. Paul Tobin have written an article discussing the rise of anti-net zero populism in relation to climate change policy in the UK between 2021 and 2022.

Published in the Journal of Comparative Policy Analysis: Research and Practice, the article explores a backlash against the net zero greenhouse gas emissions target within the UK. It introduces the term "anti-net-zero populism" to analyze ideological and opportunistic counter-movements working to undermine climate policy.

It builds a conceptual framework based on the literatures on "policy dismantling" and "discursive opportunity structures" to analyze how right-wing populists seek to undermine the net zero goal and dismantle policies.

The article compares these efforts across six specific policy areas involved in pursuing net zero. Overall, it contributes to understanding the roles of discourse for policy dismantling, and the comparative strategies pursued to undermine net zero.

More information: Matthew Paterson et al, The Rise of Anti-Net Zero Populism in the UK: Comparing Rhetorical Strategies for Climate Policy Dismantling, Journal of Comparative Policy Analysis: Research and Practice (2023). DOI: 10.1080/13876988.2023.2242799