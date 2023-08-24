This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
fact-checked
trusted source
proofread
Video: Burning 'forever chemicals' with water
Forever chemicals, otherwise known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are extremely useful industrial chemicals. They can also leak into the environment, your drinking water and your blood. And they last (practically) forever. But now, chemists have found a new way to destroy them: burning them with water.
Provided by American Chemical Society