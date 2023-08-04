Researchers establish new reptile cell lines

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Researchers in a study established cell lines from a variety of reptiles, including crocodilians, snakes, turtles, tortoises and lizards. Credit: Kamil Zubrzycki

A recent scientific paper published in the journal Microorganisms highlights the development of the first broad range of reptile cell lines, a significant feat that researchers say will help advance reptile conservation.

In the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, researchers established cell lines from a variety of reptiles, including crocodilians, snakes, turtles, tortoises and lizards.

Cell lines are populations of cells from multicellular organisms that have been grown in a laboratory and can be used for a variety of research purposes, such as vaccine production and drug testing. In addition, cell lines can replace the need for live animals in scientific research, a significant advancement for animal welfare.

"This is going to provide a set of tools that previously was entirely unavailable," said Dr. Robert J. Ossiboff, the lead investigator in the study and a clinical associate professor at UF. "It's hopefully going to push reptile disease research into the next generation."

Ossiboff said studies like this one are vital as work related to reptile and amphibian diseases continually lags research for almost all other animal species.

More information: Steven B. Tillis et al, In Vitro Characterization and Antiviral Susceptibility of Ophidian Serpentoviruses, Microorganisms (2023). DOI: 10.3390/microorganisms11061371

