August 4, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Researchers establish new reptile cell lines

by Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation-funded researchers establish new reptile cell lines
Researchers in a study established cell lines from a variety of reptiles, including crocodilians, snakes, turtles, tortoises and lizards. Credit: Kamil Zubrzycki

A recent scientific paper published in the journal Microorganisms highlights the development of the first broad range of reptile cell lines, a significant feat that researchers say will help advance reptile conservation.

In the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, researchers established cell lines from a variety of reptiles, including crocodilians, snakes, turtles, tortoises and lizards.

Cell lines are populations of cells from multicellular organisms that have been grown in a laboratory and can be used for a variety of research purposes, such as vaccine production and drug testing. In addition, can replace the need for in , a significant advancement for animal welfare.

"This is going to provide a set of tools that previously was entirely unavailable," said Dr. Robert J. Ossiboff, the lead investigator in the study and a clinical associate professor at UF. "It's hopefully going to push reptile disease research into the next generation."

Ossiboff said studies like this one are vital as work related to reptile and amphibian diseases continually lags research for almost all other .

More information: Steven B. Tillis et al, In Vitro Characterization and Antiviral Susceptibility of Ophidian Serpentoviruses, Microorganisms (2023). DOI: 10.3390/microorganisms11061371

Provided by Morris Animal Foundation

Citation: Researchers establish new reptile cell lines (2023, August 4) retrieved 4 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-reptile-cell-lines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US influence on Australia's illegal pet trade
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)