This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Sample size in each tick collection site in Yunnan province, southern China. Credit: Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0005

Ticks are obligate blood-sucking vectors for multiple zoonotic diseases. In a new study published in Zoonoses, tick samples were collected from Yunnan Province, China, which is well-known as a global biodiversity hotspot. This study aimed to clarify the microbial populations, including pathogens, associated with ticks and to identify the diversity of tick-borne microbiota in this region.

The 16S rRNA full-length sequencing from pooled tick DNA samples and PCR amplification of pathogenic genera from individual samples were performed to understand tick-associated microbiota in this region.

A total of 191 adult ticks of five tick species were included and revealed 11 phyla and 126 genera bacteria, including pathogenic Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, Candidatus Neoehrlichia, Rickettsia, Borrelia, and Babesia. Further identification suggested that Rickettsia sp. YN01 was a variant strain of Rickettsia spp. IG-1, but Rickettsia sp. YN02 and Rickettsia sp. YN03, were potentially two new SFGR species.

This study revealed the complexity of ecological interactions between host and microbe and provided insight for the biological control of ticks. A high microbial diversity in ticks from Yunnan was identified, and more investigation should be undertaken to elucidate the pathogenicity in the area.

More information: Jie Zhang et al, High Diversity of Tick-associated Microbiota from Five Tick Species in Yunnan, China, Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0005

Provided by Compuscript Ltd