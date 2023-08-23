August 23, 2023

French heat wave sets new late-summer record

People have been seeking out water and shade to beat the heat in France.

Temperatures in France hit an all-time high for late summer on Tuesday, the weather authority said, as the country continues to swelter under a punishing heat wave.

The nationwide average temperature over 24 hours hit 27.1 degrees Celsius (81 Fahrenheit), Meteo France announced Wednesday—ahead of an expected peak in the August hot spell expected in the second half of the week.

Such continuously high temperatures have never been recorded so late in summer in records going back to 1947, the weather authority added.

Monday had already brought temperatures topping the previous 26.6 C record set in 2012.

Some 19 of mainland France's 96 departments were on red alert for heat on Wednesday, with 37 others at the lower orange warning level.

"A lasting and intense wave is in place across the southern two thirds of the country," Meteo France said.

Maximum temperatures in southern regions including the Rhone valley, the Occitanie region bordering Spain and the Aquitaine region around Bordeaux could reach 42 C, the authority added.

