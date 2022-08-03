France's 2nd heat wave of the year leaves Paris sweltering

A kid walks along fresh water fogger system along the Seine river, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Paris' regional authorities warned residents to be vigilant Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). In a tweet, the Ile-de-France prefecture also asked residents to moderate their water consumption amid a "major dry spell."

Elsewhere in France, some 27 departments have now been placed on "orange alert" with a heat wave spreading mainly to the east of mainland France. Temperatures are set to hit up to 40 C (104 F) in some places in the south. The heat will reach its peak Wednesday, and begin to decline Thursday.

This August heat wave episode should be shorter than that of July, according to the French weather agency.

Paris employee moves the sun umbrella along the Seine river, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Parisian and tourists take sun baths along the Seine river, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Francois Mori

A woman shelters from the sun with an umbrella along the Seine river, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Francois Mori

