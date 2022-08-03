France's 2nd heat wave of the year leaves Paris sweltering
Paris' regional authorities warned residents to be vigilant Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). In a tweet, the Ile-de-France prefecture also asked residents to moderate their water consumption amid a "major dry spell."
Elsewhere in France, some 27 departments have now been placed on "orange alert" with a heat wave spreading mainly to the east of mainland France. Temperatures are set to hit up to 40 C (104 F) in some places in the south. The heat will reach its peak Wednesday, and begin to decline Thursday.
This August heat wave episode should be shorter than that of July, according to the French weather agency.
Citation:
France's 2nd heat wave of the year leaves Paris sweltering (2022, August 3)
retrieved 3 August 2022
from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-france-2nd-year-paris-sweltering.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
France's 2nd heat wave of the year leaves Paris sweltering
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.