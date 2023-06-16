June 16, 2023

New study maps impact of interprovincial trade on pollution-related mortality in China

by Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences

The energy/process specifies combusted energy types and processes generating related emissions, and these processes are then mapped to the specific industrial sectors encompassing the process. These production sectors are then mapped to the sectors producing the final goods or services and further to the final demand categories those consuming the final goods or services. The width of the lines and labeled percentages indicate the relative contributions to the anthropogenic PM2.5-related premature deaths in China in 2017 (1.32 million). The rural and urban consumption-related values also include those attributed to rural and urban direct energy consumption. Credit: Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100264

In a new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, researchers from Beijing Normal University bring together five state-of-the-art models from the fields of physics, economics, and epidemiology, tracing the intricate web of supply chains tied to fine particle pollution (PM2.5) and their linked premature mortality across the nation.

This arrives against a backdrop of China's rapid economic expansion and urbanization, leading to high energy consumption and severe atmospheric pollution. Although these factors contribute to over a million annually, significant mitigation efforts from the Chinese government have seen a gradual decline in PM2.5 concentration. However, the journey to further pollution reduction presents notable technical and , underscoring the importance of novel approaches.

Unpacking the complex dynamics of pollution redistribution, the study reveals that product trade plays a pivotal role in shifting pollution and its associated health burdens across sectors and regions. Particularly, consumption-based effects from sectors, such as food, light industry, equipment, construction, and services, caused significantly higher deaths than those from a production perspective, making up 63% of the national total.

Furthermore, interprovincial trade is a key player in this issue, with 25.7% of China's PM2.5-related deaths attributable to such exchanges. Remarkably, the greatest transfer of air pollution occurs from the central and to the economically robust east coast provinces, where extensively involves equipment and construction products.

Highlights

  • Anthropogenic PM2.5 pollution deaths driven by trade within China were evaluated in great detail.
  • Food, light industry, equipment, construction, and services caused 2–22 times more deaths from a perspective.
  • Capital investment contributed 56% of the pollution deaths relocation among provinces.
  • 66% of the pollution deaths transferred among regions originated from agricultural, nonmetal, metal, and energy sectors.

The insights from this study significantly broaden our understanding of pollution transfer through trade chains and provide an encompassing quantification of PM2.5-related health burdens across regions and sectors. To secure future gains, the study advocates for increased focus on the sustainable development of high-quality industries, promoting a green consumption pattern, especially during the urbanization process, and implementing joint control actions across regions.

Future research should aim to hone the cost-effectiveness analysis of technology transfer and cooperation among regions and sectors to ensure better-coordinated pollution mitigation efforts.

More information: Hongyan Zhao et al, Air pollution health burden embodied in China's supply chains, Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100264

Provided by Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences

