June 19, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Brain receptor patterns separate sensory and cognitive networks, new study finds

by University of Bristol

macaque
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

An international team of researchers, studying macaque brains, have mapped out neurotransmitter receptors, revealing a potential role in distinguishing internal thoughts and emotions from those generated by external influences. Receptor patterns define key organizational principles in the brain, they discovered.

The comprehensive dataset has been made publicly available, serving as a bridge linking different scales of neuroscience—from the microscopic to the whole brain. The article, "Gradients of neurotransmitter receptor expression in the macaque cortex," is published in Nature Neuroscience.

Lead author Sean Froudist-Walsh, from the University of Bristol's Department of Computer Science explained, "Imagine the brain as a city. In recent years, has been focused on been studying its roads, but in this research, we've made the most detailed map yet of the traffic lights—the —that control information flow.

"We've discovered patterns in how these 'traffic lights' are arranged that help us understand their function in perception, memory, and emotion.

"It's like finding the key to a city's traffic flow, and it opens up exciting possibilities for understanding how the normal brain works.

"Potentially in the future, other researchers may use these maps to target particular brain networks and functions with .

"Our study aimed to create the most detailed map yet of these 'traffic lights.'"

The team used a technique called in-vitro receptor autoradiography to map the density of receptors from six different neurotransmitter systems in more than 100 .

To find the patterns in this vast data, they applied statistical techniques and used modern neuroimaging techniques, combined with expert anatomical knowledge. This allowed them to uncover the relationships between receptor patterns, brain connectivity, and anatomy.

By understanding the receptor organization across the brain, it is hoped new studies can better link brain activity, behavior, and the action of drugs.

Moreover, because receptors are the targets of medicines, the research could, in the future, guide the development of new treatments targeting specific brain functions.

Dr. Froudist-Walsh added, "Next, we aim to use this dataset to develop computational models of the brain.

"These brain-inspired neural network models will help us understand normal perception and memory, as well as differences in people with conditions like schizophrenia or under the influence of substances like 'magic mushrooms.'

"We also plan to better integrate findings across species—linking detailed circuit-level neuroscience often conducted in rodents, to large-scale activity seen in humans."

Creating openly-accessible maps of receptor expression across the cortex that integrate neuroimaging data could speed up translation across species.

"It is being made freely available to the neuroscientific community via the Human Brain Project's EBRAINS infrastructure, so that they can be used by other computational neuroscientists aiming to create other biologically informed models," added Nicola Palomero-Gallagher, HBP researcher at the Forschungszentrum Jülich and senior author of the paper.

The global team of researchers are from University of Bristol, New York University, Human Brain Project, Research Center Julich, University of Dusseldorf, Child Mind Institute and Universite Paris Cite.

More information: Gradients of neurotransmitter receptor expression in the macaque cortex, Nature Neuroscience (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41593-023-01351-2

Journal information: Nature Neuroscience

Provided by University of Bristol

Citation: Brain receptor patterns separate sensory and cognitive networks, new study finds (2023, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-brain-receptor-patterns-sensory-cognitive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Human Brain Project study offers insights into neuroreceptor organization
2 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)