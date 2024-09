Nature Neuroscience is a monthly scientific journal published by Nature Publishing Group. Its focus is original research papers relating specifically to neuroscience and was established in May 1998. According to the Journal Citation Reports, Nature Neuroscience has a 2010 impact factor of 14.191, ranking it 5th among 239 journals in the category "Neuroscience".

History 1998–present Website http://www.nature.com/neuro/ Impact factor 14.191 (2010)

