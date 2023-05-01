May 1, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

A potential therapeutic approach for treating colistin-resistant infections

by McMaster University

bacteria
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Colistin is a last-resort antibiotic critical for treating multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Resistance to colistin heralds the emergence of truly pan-resistant infections.

In a study published in Nature Microbiology , the researchers found combining colistin with inhibitors of biotin (vitamin B7) or fatty acid production can overcome colistin . They found that biotin or fatty acid production inhibitors prevent colistin resistance by blocking the bacteria from making certain lipids needed for their membranes.

Without this critical membrane component, the bacteria become sensitive to colistin, allowing it to kill the bacteria. This combination of biotin or fatty acid production inhibitors with colistin was effective in a laboratory setting and a mouse infection model against colistin-resistant Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

The findings provided a rationale for using this combination as a potential therapeutic approach for treating colistin-resistant infections.

More information: Lindsey A. Carfrae et al, Inhibiting fatty acid synthesis overcomes colistin resistance, Nature Microbiology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-023-01369-z

Journal information: Nature Microbiology

Provided by McMaster University

Citation: A potential therapeutic approach for treating colistin-resistant infections (2023, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-05-potential-therapeutic-approach-colistin-resistant-infections.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Colistin-resistant E. coli gains resistance to innate human immunity
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)