May 8, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop flexible sweat sensor based on photonic cellulose nanocrystal

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers develop flexible sweat sensor based on photonic cellulose nanocrystal
Highly elastic hydrogels constructed by heat-induced hydrogen bond remodeling can switch between wet and dry states. Credit: Zhang Fusheng and Li Qiongya

Cellulose nanocrystal (CNC), an emerging bio-based material, has been widely applied in fields such as electronics, bioplastics and energy. However, the functional failure of such materials in wet or liquid environments inevitably impairs their development in biomedicine, membrane separation, environmental monitoring, and wearable devices.

Now, a research group led by Prof. Qing Guangyan from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a sustainable, insoluble, and chiral photonic cellulose nanocrystal patch for calcium ion (Ca2+) sensing in sweat.

The study, published in Small on April 13, provides a new idea for the functionalization of CNC.

The researchers developed a simple and efficient method to fabricate insoluble CNC-based hydrogels. They found that by utilizing intermolecular hydrogen bond reconstruction, thermal dehydration enabled the optimized CNC composite photonic film to form a stable hydrogel network in an . Moreover, they indicated that the hydrogel could be reversibly switched between dry and wet states, which was convenient for specific functionalization.

The introduction of functionalized molecules by adsorption swelling in a liquid environment resulted in a hydrogel with freeze resistance (–20°C), strong adhesion, good biocompatibility, and high sensitivity to Ca2+.

"This work is expected to facilitate the application of sustainable sensors to monitor other metabolites (i.e., glucose, urea, and vitamins, etc.)," said Prof. Qing. "It also lays the foundation for digitally controlled systems operating in environment monitoring, membrane separation, and wearable devices."

More information: Qiongya Li et al, Sustainable, Insoluble, and Photonic Cellulose Nanocrystal Patches for Calcium Ion Sensing in Sweat, Small (2023). DOI: 10.1002/smll.202207932

Journal information: Small

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers develop flexible sweat sensor based on photonic cellulose nanocrystal (2023, May 8) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-05-flexible-sensor-based-photonic-cellulose.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New approach enables faster testing of urea in body fluids
135 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

9 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

23 hours ago

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)