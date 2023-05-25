New names proposed for Cynanchum species endemic to Madagascar

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Apocynaceae. Credit: Pixabay/Public Domain CC0

In Madagascar, Cynanchum L. is the most species-rich genus of the dogbane family (Apocynaceae). About 80 species are known there and most of them are endemic. Among these species, C. leucanthum (K. Schumm.) K. Schumm. is a rather common and widespread endemic species and is currently classified with two subspecies, C. leucanthum subsp. leucanthum and C. leucanthum subsp. elongatum Liede.

During taxonomic studies of Cynanchum, researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the long-used name C. leucanthum (K. Schum.) K. Schum. published in 1895 was an illegitimate later homonym due to the existence of an earlier name C. leucanthum Gmel. published in 1791.

According to the rules of the International Code of Nomenclature for algae, fungi and plants, the researchers proposed a new name C. neoleucanthum Cai F. Zhang, G.W. Hu & Q.F. Wang for this Madagascar species, and a new combination, Cynanchum neoleucanthum subsp. elongatum (Liede) Cai F. Zhang, G.W. Hu & Q.F. Wang, for the subspecies.

Results entitled "Cynanchum neoleucanthum (Apocynaceae), a replacement name for the later illegitimate homonym Cynanchum leucanthum (K. Schum.) K. Schum" were published in Phytotaxa.

More information: Cai-Fei Zhang et al, Cynanchum neoleucanthum (Apocynaceae), a replacement name for the later illegitimate homonym Cynanchum leucanthum (K. Schum.) K. Schum, Phytotaxa (2023). DOI: 10.11646/phytotaxa.597.4.5