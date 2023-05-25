May 25, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New names proposed for Cynanchum species endemic to Madagascar

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

New names proposed for Cynanchum species endemic to Madagascar
Apocynaceae. Credit: Pixabay/Public Domain CC0

In Madagascar, Cynanchum L. is the most species-rich genus of the dogbane family (Apocynaceae). About 80 species are known there and most of them are endemic. Among these species, C. leucanthum (K. Schumm.) K. Schumm. is a rather common and widespread endemic species and is currently classified with two subspecies, C. leucanthum subsp. leucanthum and C. leucanthum subsp. elongatum Liede.

During taxonomic studies of Cynanchum, researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the long-used name C. leucanthum (K. Schum.) K. Schum. published in 1895 was an illegitimate later homonym due to the existence of an earlier name C. leucanthum Gmel. published in 1791.

According to the rules of the International Code of Nomenclature for , fungi and plants, the researchers proposed a new name C. neoleucanthum Cai F. Zhang, G.W. Hu & Q.F. Wang for this Madagascar , and a new combination, Cynanchum neoleucanthum subsp. elongatum (Liede) Cai F. Zhang, G.W. Hu & Q.F. Wang, for the subspecies.

Results entitled "Cynanchum neoleucanthum (Apocynaceae), a replacement name for the later illegitimate homonym Cynanchum leucanthum (K. Schum.) K. Schum" were published in Phytotaxa.

More information: Cai-Fei Zhang et al, Cynanchum neoleucanthum (Apocynaceae), a replacement name for the later illegitimate homonym Cynanchum leucanthum (K. Schum.) K. Schum, Phytotaxa (2023). DOI: 10.11646/phytotaxa.597.4.5

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: New names proposed for Cynanchum species endemic to Madagascar (2023, May 25) retrieved 25 May 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-05-cynanchum-species-endemic-madagascar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers complete taxonomic revision of Cynanchum plant species in northeastern Asia
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)