February 1, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Persistence is crucial in the classroom, new education reports show

by Amy McCaig, Rice University

Persistence is crucial in the classroom, new education reports show
Credit: Unsplash

Possessing lots of persistence leads to better academic outcomes for Houston Independent School District students, according to a newly released series of reports from the Houston Education Research Consortium (HERC), a research center within Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

The reports are based on the Survey on Social and Emotional Skills developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); more than 6,400 10-year-old and 15-year-old students from 119 Houston schools participated in fall 2019. Such skills help students understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions, the report read.

"Presence of these skills can lead to improved outcomes in education, employment, health and well-being," the authors wrote.

For both , tolerance, curiosity, creativity, cooperation and self-efficacy were the highest self-reported skills. Empathy was high among 15-year-olds, and motivation was high among 10-year-olds.

But how do these skills actually translate to academic and life outcomes?

Students who reported having high levels of persistence earned higher course grades in both math and reading. Those who reported having high levels of social and emotional skills also reported having a greater sense of belonging, facing less bullying at school and having better relationships with friends, family and neighbors. In addition, 15-year-olds with high levels of trust had better grades in math.

When it came to chronic absenteeism, defined as missing three weeks or more during an , 15-year-olds who reported having high levels of cooperation, and energy were less likely to demonstrate chronic absenteeism, whereas students reporting high levels of assertiveness and self-control were more likely to.

Finally, Black and Hispanic 15-year-olds who reported high levels of or persistence were less likely to experience exclusionary discipline (such as suspension or alternative education), but those who reported high levels of assertiveness were more likely to.

The researchers hope the series of studies will help increase recognition of the importance of social and and their connection to a host of outcomes for students, academic and otherwise.

"So often, we focus on and grades," said Erin Baumgartner, director of HERC. "We hope this work encourages people to think more holistically about the support students need to be successful in school and beyond."

The Survey on Social and Emotional Skills was conducted as part of an international effort to shed light on the impact of such skills on , absenteeism and school discipline. Houston was the only U.S. site for the survey.

Provided by Rice University

Citation: Persistence is crucial in the classroom, new education reports show (2023, February 1) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-02-persistence-crucial-classroom.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)