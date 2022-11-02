November 2, 2022

Successful generation of human iPS cell-derived mesenchymal cells capable of producing alveolar organoids

by Kyoto University

Graphical abstract. Credit: Cell Reports Methods (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.crmeth.2022.100314

Breathing intakes oxygen and expels carbon dioxide, and this gas exchange takes place in the alveoli in the lungs. Alveoli contain type 1 alveolar epithelial cells (AT1), which are involved in the actual gas exchange, and type 2 alveolar epithelial cells (AT2), which produce surfactants to prevent a collapse of the alveolar space. The interaction between epithelial cells and mesenchymal cells is essential for alveolar development.

In a previous study, the research group generated alveolar organoids containing AT1 and AT2 cells by co-culturing with human fetal lung fibroblasts (HFLFs) and used them for disease modeling. This new study aimed to create iPS cell-derived (iMES) that can induce , without using HFLFs.

Successful generation of human iPS cell-derived mesenchymal cells capable of producing alveolar organoids
Microscopic images of iMES-AOs generated by 3D co-culture of iMES with lung progenitor cells derived from iPS cells. Green indicates AT2 cells; Scale bar = 500 μm.

The research group successfully generated iMES that can induce alveolar organoids (iMES-AOs) comprising not only AT2 cells but also AT1 cells, pulmonary neuroendocrine cells, and ciliated cells. Furthermore, they demonstrated that iMES-AOs could be used in influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2 infection models.

In the future, iMES-AOs are expected to be used in research on lung development and regenerative medicine, and respiratory disease models.

The results of this study were published online in Cell Reports Methods on September 19, 2022.

More information: Koji Tamai et al, iPSC-derived mesenchymal cells that support alveolar organoid development, Cell Reports Methods (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.crmeth.2022.100314

Journal information: Cell Reports Methods

Provided by Kyoto University

Citation: Successful generation of human iPS cell-derived mesenchymal cells capable of producing alveolar organoids (2022, November 2)
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

