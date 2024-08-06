Cell Reports Methods is an open access, multidisciplinary journal from Cell Press publishing significant methodological advances of broad interest. The primary criterion for publication in Cell Reports Methods is a robust, reproducible method that will spur scientific progress. We will also consider papers presenting a new tool or set of reagents that will be of significant utility and interest to the community. Cell Reports Methods publishes shorter, single-point stories, called Reports, in addition to a longer Article format. Areas of interest include innovations in sequencing and imaging technologies, genome editing, single-molecule approaches, computational methods, biotechnology, and synthetic biology.

Publisher Cell Press Website https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-methods/home

