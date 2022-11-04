November 4, 2022

Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?

by Sibi Arasu

warming
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say.

A 2021 report by the top body of climate scientists provided new analysis of the chance the world has to cap warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) or 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times in the coming decades, in line with global climate goals.

Although scientists estimated it's still possible to stay within these limits, they said it would require immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in . It's more likely that global temperature will reach or exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, the report said.

The 1.5-degree goal is "on ," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
___

Without major action to reduce emissions, the global average temperature is on track to rise by 2.5 to 4.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, scientists say.

And researchers warn that the situation will get very serious before then: Once the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is reached, there will be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. When the 2 degrees Celsius mark is crossed, critical tolerance levels for agriculture and health will be reached.

But all hope is not lost, they urge.

At the time of the report's release, Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London, said achieving the 1.5-degree goal "is still possible from a physical science point of view."

"If we reduce emissions globally to net zero by 2040 there is still a two thirds chance to reach 1.5 degrees and if we globally achieve net zero emissions by the middle of the century, there is still a one third chance to achieve that," she said.

If all human emissions of heat-trapping gases were to stop today, Earth's temperature would continue to rise for a few decades but would eventually stabilize, climate scientists say. If humans don't emit any additional planet-warming gasses, then natural processes would begin to slowly remove the excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and would gradually begin to decline.

"There is a direct relation between delay and warming, and between warming and risk of what we would call extreme impacts," said Ajay Gambhir, a senior research fellow at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, based at Imperial College London. " Unfortunately, we're already seeing all these extreme impacts—whether it's extreme , increased risk of crop failures, or bleaching — already happening."

He added: "The further we delay action on addressing by reducing our emissions, the warmer the world will get."

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change? (2022, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-climate-late.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)