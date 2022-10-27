October 27, 2022

Research team investigates factors influencing bike share among underserved populations

by Portland State University

Factors influencing bike share among underserved populations: evidence from three US cities
Study area locations. Credit: Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.trd.2022.103471

Researchers Jennifer Dill, Jiahui Ma, Nathan McNeil, Joseph Broach and John MacArthur of Portland State University have published a new article in the November 2022 issue of Transportation Part D: Transport and Environment. The open-access article, "Factors influencing bike share among underserved populations: Evidence from three U.S. cities," examines bike share use and interest among lower-income residents and people of color in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

There is evidence that lower-income and people of color (POC) in the U.S. do not use as much as higher-income and . Using data from residents living near bike share stations in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, the paper examines reasons for these disparities. Researchers looked at many factors that might explain bike share use and interest in lower-income, racially diverse, traditionally underserved neighborhoods. They focused on residents who live near bike share stations, so that proximity would not be a barrier.

A few key findings:

  1. People who are not members, but are interested in using bike share, including POC, are motivated to use bike share for fun, recreation, and social reasons (as opposed to utility).
  2. Knowledge of bike share and receiving information from interactive sources (for example, bike share ambassadors) are associated with bike share use.
  3. Cost is a barrier for people who are interested in using bike share, but are not members. Discounted memberships are one solution, but survey results indicate that many people do know know about them.

Some reasons for not using bike share among and lower-income people may also be related to reasons for not bicycling, generally. These include concerns about as well as personal safety.

Explore further

Bike share improvements could boost minority and low-income ridership
More information: Jennifer Dill et al, Factors influencing bike share among underserved populations: Evidence from three U.S. cities, Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.trd.2022.103471
Provided by Portland State University


Load comments (0)