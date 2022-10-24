October 24, 2022

Tandem solar cells with perovskite: Nanostructures help in many ways

by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres

Tandem solar cells with perovskite: nanostructures help in many ways
Scanning electron microscopy of perovskite silicon tandem cells in cross-section: a) planar, b) with corrugated nanotexture, c) with nanotexture and back-reflector layer (golden). Credit: P.Tockhorn/HZB

Tandem solar cells made of perovskite and silicon enable significantly higher efficiencies than silicon solar cells alone. Tandem cells from HZB have already achieved several world records. Most recently, in November 2021, HZB research teams achieved a certified efficiency of 29.8 % with a tandem cell made of perovskite and silicon. This was an absolute world record that stood unbeaten at the top for eight months. It was not until the summer of 2022 that a Swiss team at EPFL succeeded in surpassing this value.

Three HZB teams worked closely together for the record-breaking tandem cell. Now they present the details in Nature Nanotechnology. The journal also invited them to write a research briefing, in which they summarize their work and give an outlook on future developments.

Textures improves the performance

"Our competences complement each other very well," says Prof. Dr. Christiane Becker, who developed the world record cell with the team led by Dr. Bernd Stannowski (silicon bottom cell) and Prof. Dr. Steve Albrecht (perovskite top cell). Becker's team introduced a nano-optical structure into the tandem cell: a gently corrugated nanotexture on the silicon surface.

"Most surprising, this texture brings several advantages at once: it reduces reflection losses and ensures a more regular perovskite film formation," says Becker. In addition, a dielectric buffer layer on the back of the silicon reduces parasitic absorption at near-infrared wavelengths.

The researchers conclude that customized nanotextures can help to improve perovskite semiconductor materials on diverse levels. These results are not only valuable for tandem made of perovskite and , but also for perovskite-based light-emitting diodes.

Explore further

New study finds ways to improve light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells
More information: Steve Albrecht, Nano-optical designs for high-efficiency monolithic perovskite–silicon tandem solar cells, Nature Nanotechnology (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-022-01228-8. www.nature.com/articles/s41565-022-01228-8
Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
Citation: Tandem solar cells with perovskite: Nanostructures help in many ways (2022, October 24) retrieved 24 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-tandem-solar-cells-perovskite-nanostructures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

20 hours ago

Can a single-phase solid solution have a martensitic transformation?

Oct 15, 2022

Struggling to understand stretch and strength in fishing line

Oct 12, 2022

Solar panels, Carrington Event

Oct 05, 2022

Effects of extreme pressure on materials

Oct 03, 2022

SYLTHERM XLT heat transfer fluid

Oct 03, 2022

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)