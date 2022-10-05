October 5, 2022

Are sponge cities a solution to growing urban flooding problems?

by Wiley

urban flooding
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

So-called sponge cities use green roofs, rain gardens, wetlands, and other nature-based measures to absorb, retain, and purify excessive stormwater. A perspective published in WIREs Water discusses the potential of such initiatives to address flooding, and lists key components required for success.

The authors note that the national Sponge City Programme in China, which was initiated in 2014 and already supported 30 pilot cities for stormwater management, has been extended for a new roll-out phase from 2021–2023, with a first group of 20 cities announced in June 2021. The article provides a roadmap for this next stage development, which can play a key role in building flood resilience and adapting cities to .

"Sponge cities have been heralded as a to China's urban flooding, but there are limits to how much rainfall they can absorb, so incorporation of a wider set of community-based interventions will be vital to make sponge cities flood resilient," said corresponding author Guangtao Fu, Ph.D., of the University of Exeter, in the UK.

Explore further

As sea levels rise, coastal megacities will need more than flood barriers
More information: Are sponge cities the solution to China's growing urban flooding problems?, DOI: 10.1002/wat2.1613
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Are sponge cities a solution to growing urban flooding problems? (2022, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-sponge-cities-solution-urban-problems.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)