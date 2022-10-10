October 10, 2022

Proposed method for radio-frequency interference mitigation and signal restoration of pulsar signals

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The three-step preprocessing of PSR J1645-0317. (a) The observed original data. (b) Channel saturation and huge-amplitude RFI after baseline removal of Step 1. (c) Zooming-in details of the red rectangle in panel (b). Only an extremely weak signal portion can be identified by visual inspection. (d) Profile F with channel losses after Steps 2 and 3 with γ = 30. (e) Zooming-in details of panel (d). Credit: The Astrophysical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac8003

Pulsar signals obtained with radio telescopes are extremely weak. Generally, there are two primary difficulties in pulsar signal processing—one is the radio-frequency interference (RFI) mitigation, and the other one is information loss due to the preprocessing and mitigation itself.

Therefore, the in RFI elimination method are meaningful to carry out further studies on the astronomical measurements, such as timing.

Using pulsar data collected by the NanShan 26-m Radio Telescope (NSRT) from 2011 to 2014, researchers from the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory (XAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have proposed a novel method called "CS-Pulsar," which carries out compressed sensing (CS) on time-frequency signals to accomplish RFI mitigation and signal restoration simultaneously.

The wavelet transform and discrete cosine transform were applied as a sparse promoting term to aid the optimization. Results showed that the sensing mechanism performed better in signal restoration for the preprocessed channels, and played a positive role in mitigating "on pulse" RFI.

In an application of pulsar timing, no systematic biases or underestimated uncertainties were caused. This method can improve the timing accuracy to a certain extent by reducing the timing residuals and the estimated errors.

The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal.

More information: Hao Shan et al, Compressed Sensing Based RFI Mitigation and Restoration for Pulsar Signals, The Astrophysical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac8003
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Proposed method for radio-frequency interference mitigation and signal restoration of pulsar signals (2022, October 10) retrieved 11 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-method-radio-frequency-mitigation-pulsar.html
