May 10, 2022

Pulse-to-pulse energy distribution and longitude-resolved modulation properties of a FAST-CRAFTS pulsar

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Pulse-to-pulse energy distribution and longitude-resolved modulation properties of a FAST-CRAFTS pulsar
Longitude-resolved fluctuation power spectrum (top-right panel) for data obtained on 2020 September 17, showing evidence for periodic modulation. The units of the horizontal axis are in cycles per period (cpp), which corresponds to P1/P3 (where P3 is the interval over which the subpulses repeat at any specific location within the pulse window). The vertical axis is the pulse longitude in degrees. A 256-point Fourier transform is used and averaged over the blocks of the whole pulse sequence. The average pulse profile (blue) is shown in the left panel, and the lower panel displays the overall fluctuation spectrum. The longitude-resolved modulation index and R parameter are indicated with black and red curves, respectively. Credit: The Astrophysical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac5d5d

The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the largest telescope ever built by far, has discovered more than 200 pulsars. PSR J1631+1252 is an isolated normal pulsar with a rotational period of 0.310 s discovered by the FAST in the Commensal Radio Astronomy FAST Survey (CRAFTS).

Researchers led by Wen Zhigang from the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory (XAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and their collaborators have investigated the -to-pulse energy distribution and longitude-resolved modulation properties of PSR J1631+1252 at 1250 MHz.

The study was published on April 10 in The Astrophysical Journal.

The researchers found that the representative surface-dipole magnetic field strength was 1.13×1011 G and the spin-down was 5.34×1031 erg s-1.

"The pulse-to-pulse energy distribution can be well described by a lognormal distribution with approximately constant fitting parameters," said Wen. "The associated pulsar emission mechanism involves only linear processes."

Using the fluctuation , the researchers identified PSR J1631+1252 as a subpulse drifter. The leading component was phase-modulated with a drifting periodicity of 3.28 rotational periods. A bimodal distribution was present in the between successive drift bands, which implied that the pulsar possibly consisted of two different drift patterns.

The results of this research provide more insights into the physics of pulsar emission mechanism and the physical state of pulsar magnetospheres.

Explore further

Researchers investigate nulling and sub-pulse drifting properties of PSR J1727-2739
More information: Z. G. Wen et al, A Single-pulse Study of the Subpulse Drifter PSR J1631+1252 Discovered at FAST, The Astrophysical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac5d5d
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Pulse-to-pulse energy distribution and longitude-resolved modulation properties of a FAST-CRAFTS pulsar (2022, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-pulse-to-pulse-energy-longitude-resolved-modulation-properties.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who edits Wikipedia and why?

38 minutes ago

Is induction heating more efficient than resistance heating for a water heater?

41 minutes ago

What is this probability of at least two consecutive cards of the same value in a shuffled deck?

54 minutes ago

Why don't guns kill the shooter?

59 minutes ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

1 hour ago

How I should list my education on my Resume, I went Back to School to get Lower Degree?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)