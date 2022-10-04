October 4, 2022

Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space

Iranian state media said Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits.

State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country's Space Research Center and launched Monday by the Defense Ministry.

Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republic's , told state TV that officials "hope to use and test the main tug in near future." Iran unveiled the craft in 2017. A space tug can transfer a satellite from one orbit to another.

Iran has long pursued a saying it is aimed at peaceful purposes. The country has both a civilian and a military space program, which the U.S. fears could be used to advance its ballistic missile program.

In June Tehran had launched a solid-fuel rocket into space and in August a Russian rocket successfully launched an Iranian Khayyam satellite into orbit. It's named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries.

However, Iran has seen a series of mishaps and failed over recent years

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in April 2020 revealed its own secret space program by successfully launching a satellite into orbit. The Guard operates its own military infrastructure parallel to Iran's regular armed forces.

Explore further

Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space (2022, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-iran-suborbital-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar imaging and techniques

Oct 03, 2022

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 03, 2022

The Oblate Earth

Oct 02, 2022

Database of binary star data info within 10 PC of Earth

Sep 30, 2022

What are the possible states of cold iron balls?

Sep 30, 2022

Is there a theoretical size limit of a planet?

Sep 30, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)