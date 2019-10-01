October 1, 2019

Iran state TV says country to launch 3 satellites this year

Iran's state TV says the country plans to send three satellites into orbit in the next three months despite a failed launch in August.

State television on Tuesday quoted the head of Iran's , Morteza Barari, as saying the satellites were to transmit data for civilian purposes such as navigation, agriculture and the environment. He didn't elaborate.

In September, Iran acknowledged an explosion in its space center before a satellite launch, the third failure involving a rocket this year.

The U.S. alleges such launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran says the tests do not have a military component.

Over the past decade Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit.

Explore further

Satellite photos show burning Iran space center launch pad

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Iran state TV says country to launch 3 satellites this year (2019, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-iran-state-tv-country-satellites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Planet or a Black Hole?

4 hours ago

Atoms within the sun

7 hours ago

Mars 2020 Rover

9 hours ago

Kirchoff's Laws for spectrum??

11 hours ago

Orbital motion simulator?

Sep 29, 2019

What Happens to a Dead Galaxy's Mass?

Sep 29, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration