October 13, 2022

How climate change influences paddy soil nitrogen pool in northeastern China

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

How climate change influences paddy soil nitrogen pool in northeastern China
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Plant nitrogen (N) acquisition is essential to crop growth and yield. However, how plant N uptake and N origin (soil-derived N or fertilizer-derived N) respond to elevated atmospheric CO2 and warming remains largely unknown.

Recently, researchers from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated the soil- or fertilizer-derived N uptake and yield of different cultivars of in response to in northeast China.

Related findings were published in Agricultural and Forest Meteorology.

The researchers found that elevated CO2 and warming significantly increased plant N uptake, and soil-N rather than fertilizer-N was the source of the increased N uptake.

The increased soil-N uptake resulted in the enhancement of rice yield under climate change. Urea application did not alter the yield response to elevated CO2 and warming compared to the non-N supply, but did stimulate plant uptake of the soil-derived N.

The researchers also examined the impacts of climate change on N mineralization and relevant microbial mechanisms in the rhizosphere of rice plants. The study was published in Biology and Fertility of Soils.

They found that co-elevation of CO2 and temperature increased microbial biomass C and N, as well as N mineralization. The absolute abundances of the N-mineralization genes chi, pea, pan, and urea hydrolysis gene ureC in the rhizosphere also increased under elevated CO2 and warming, corresponding to the additional N mineralization and photosynthetic C allocation into the soil.

These studies suggested that climate change may lead to the depletion of the recalcitrant soil N pool in paddy soils, and that fertilizer-N-use efficiency may need to be factored into future breeding for rice genotypes adapting well to climate change. Co-elevation of CO2 and temperature stimulated microbially mediated soil N mineralization in the rhizosphere of rice, posing a risk on the acceleration of organic matter decomposition.

Explore further

Decomposition of rhizospheric soil organic carbon is more sensitive to climate warming than non-rhizosphere carbon
More information: Jinyuan Zhang et al, Co–elevation of CO2 and temperature enhances nitrogen mineralization in the rhizosphere of rice, Biology and Fertility of Soils (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s00374-022-01667-4

Jinyuan Zhang et al, Elevated atmospheric CO2 and warming enhance the acquisition of soil-derived nitrogen rather than urea fertilizer by rice cultivars, Agricultural and Forest Meteorology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2022.109117

Journal information: Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: How climate change influences paddy soil nitrogen pool in northeastern China (2022, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-climate-paddy-soil-nitrogen-pool.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

21 hours ago

Flurona - COVID-19 and influenza at the same time

Oct 11, 2022

Danger of spending time inside a running, not moving car

Oct 10, 2022

Getting rid of millipedes that are infesting plants in garden

Oct 10, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Oct 08, 2022

Biden Admininstration to Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Oct 07, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)