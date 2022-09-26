September 26, 2022

Theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer

by Compuscript Ltd

Theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer
Graphical abstract. Credit: Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apsb.2022.02.027

Carrier-free multi-component self-assembled nano-systems have attracted widespread attention owing to their easy preparation, high drug-loading efficiency, and excellent therapeutic efficacy. In an article recently published in Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, researchers generated a MnAs-ICG nanospike by self-assembly of indocyanine green (ICG), manganese ions (Mn2+), and arsenate (AsO43−) based on electrostatic and coordination interactions, effectively integrating the bimodal imaging ability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fluorescence (FL) imaging-guided synergistic therapy of photothermal/chemo/chemodynamic therapy within an "all-in-one" theranostic nano-platform.

The as-prepared MnAs-ICG nanospike had a uniform size, well-defined nanospike morphology, and impressive loading capacities. The MnAs-ICG nanospike exhibited sensitive responsiveness to the acidic tumor microenvironment with morphological transformation and dimensional variability, enabling deep penetration into tumor tissue and on-demand release of functional therapeutic components.

In vitro and in vivo results revealed that MnAs-ICG nanospike showed synergistic tumor-killing effect, prolonged and increased tumor accumulation compared to their individual components, effectively resulting in synergistic therapy of photothermal/chemo/chemodynamic therapy with excellent anti-tumor effect.

Taken together, this new strategy might hold great promise for rationally engineering multifunctional theranostic nano-platforms for breast cancer treatment.

More information: Xiaojie Chen et al, Cooperative coordination-mediated multi-component self-assembly of "all-in-one" nanospike theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apsb.2022.02.027

Provided by Compuscript Ltd

Citation: Theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer (2022, September 26) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-theranostic-nano-platform-mri-guided-synergistic-therapy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Near-infrared-triggered nanozyme for synergistic cascade tumor therapy
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

10 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)