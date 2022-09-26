Graphical abstract. Credit: Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apsb.2022.02.027

Carrier-free multi-component self-assembled nano-systems have attracted widespread attention owing to their easy preparation, high drug-loading efficiency, and excellent therapeutic efficacy. In an article recently published in Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, researchers generated a MnAs-ICG nanospike by self-assembly of indocyanine green (ICG), manganese ions (Mn2+), and arsenate (AsO 4 3−) based on electrostatic and coordination interactions, effectively integrating the bimodal imaging ability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fluorescence (FL) imaging-guided synergistic therapy of photothermal/chemo/chemodynamic therapy within an "all-in-one" theranostic nano-platform.

The as-prepared MnAs-ICG nanospike had a uniform size, well-defined nanospike morphology, and impressive loading capacities. The MnAs-ICG nanospike exhibited sensitive responsiveness to the acidic tumor microenvironment with morphological transformation and dimensional variability, enabling deep penetration into tumor tissue and on-demand release of functional therapeutic components.

In vitro and in vivo results revealed that MnAs-ICG nanospike showed synergistic tumor-killing effect, prolonged blood circulation and increased tumor accumulation compared to their individual components, effectively resulting in synergistic therapy of photothermal/chemo/chemodynamic therapy with excellent anti-tumor effect.

Taken together, this new strategy might hold great promise for rationally engineering multifunctional theranostic nano-platforms for breast cancer treatment.

More information: Xiaojie Chen et al, Cooperative coordination-mediated multi-component self-assembly of "all-in-one" nanospike theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apsb.2022.02.027

