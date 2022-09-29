September 29, 2022

Molecular markers explore natural population structure and trait-related loci of kiwiberry

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Molecular markers explore natural population structure and trait-related loci of kiwiberry
Halved fruit of Actinidia arguta hortgem (hardy kiwi) commonly called "Baby Kiwis" or "Kiwi Berries." Credit: Rillke/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY

Actinidia arguta (Sieb. & Zucc.) Planch. ex Miq., also called kiwiberry or baby kiwifruit, belongs to the genus Actinidia and the family Actinidiaceae. It is distinguished from other kiwifruit by its small size, and smooth, hairless, green or purple colored, edible skin, and a sweet aroma. It is one of the most widely planted Actinidia species in commercial orchards.

Researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with collaborators from the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research Limited and Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, have evaluated the and population structure with 189 accessions genotyped by 200 simple sequence repeats (SSR) markers.

A total of 2,496 alleles were identified from 189 accessions of the seven . Through analysis, the accessions could be classified into four subgroups, each subgroup was consistent with the geographical distance.

Association analysis identified 35 SSR markers significantly associated with fruit traits, such as gender and flesh color. The marker LR71 found in this study was significantly associated with color and linked with a transcript encoding MYB transcription factor protein.

This is the first time to use such large numbers of wild genetic accessions to do genetic association mapping in A. arguta through genomics and gene transcription with SSR. The results will provide a substantial resource for future understanding of molecular relationship of A. arguta with other Actinidia species and molecular marker-assisted breeding.

The results have been published in Scientia Horticulturae.

Explore further

Research reveals mechanism underlying chlorogenic acid accumulation in apples
More information: Xue-Mei Lu et al, Structural analysis of Actinidia arguta natural populations and preliminary application in association mapping of fruit traits, Scientia Horticulturae (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.scienta.2022.111306
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Molecular markers explore natural population structure and trait-related loci of kiwiberry (2022, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-molecular-markers-explore-natural-population.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

13 hours ago

Magnus Effect experiment problem

16 hours ago

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

Sep 27, 2022

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

Electrons or photons

Sep 18, 2022

Mathematics for dancing laser beam

Sep 15, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)