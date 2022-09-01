September 1, 2022

Image: Pakistan inundated

by European Space Agency

Image: Pakistan inundated
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2022), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

While much of Europe is on drought alert, Pakistan is awash. Data captured from space by Copernicus Sentinel-1 on 30 August was used to map the extent of flooding that is currently devastating Pakistan. Heavy monsoon rainfall—ten times heavier than usual—since mid-June have led to more than a third of the country now being underwater.

This has claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people and more than 33 million, one in seven Pakistanis, have been affected by the flooding. Homes, croplands and infrastructure have been washed away. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, describes the flood as the worst in the country's history and says it will cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure.

The left side of the Copernicus Sentinel-1 image shows a wide view of the area affected and the image on the right zooms into the area between Dera Murad Jamali and Larkana. The Indus River has overflowed, effectively creating a long lake, tens of kilometers wide. The blue to black colors show where the land is submerged.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service has been activated to provide flood maps from space to help responders deal with the crisis.

Europe's Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission carries a to "see" through clouds and rain darkness, making it particularly useful for monitoring floods.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Pakistan inundated (2022, September 1) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-image-pakistan-inundated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Satellites map record floods in Australia
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)